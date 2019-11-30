A night of surprises fell in favor of the old guys at this year's Monster Energy AUS-X Open Supercross, which was said to draw the largest crowd in the history of Australian SX. The old guys—like 30-something racers Justin Brayton, Chad Reed, and Chris Blose—the back-from-retirement Josh Hill, and even Jason Anderson, who says he's matured greatly in the last year, help put some real perspective into this whole dirt bike racing life. Jason Weigandt is Down Under to explain.

