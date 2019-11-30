Bad news for new JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki recruit Joey Savatgy. Early in the first practice this afternoon for the Monster Energy Aus-X Open, Joey crashed hard on an on-off tabletop. He was quickly attended to by medical staff and then carried off the track with obvious pain in his lower leg/foot/ankle region. We have heard Joey may have suffered a broken heel and possibly other damage to his foot or ankle.

He's currently at a hospital in Melbourne, we'll provide more details as they become available.