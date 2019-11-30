Results Archive
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Savatgy (Foot) Out of Aus-X Open

November 30, 2019
Bad news for new JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki recruit Joey Savatgy. Early in the first practice this afternoon for the Monster Energy Aus-X Open, Joey crashed hard on an on-off tabletop. He was quickly attended to by medical staff and then carried off the track with obvious pain in his lower leg/foot/ankle region. We have heard Joey may have suffered a broken heel and possibly other damage to his foot or ankle. 

He's currently at a hospital in Melbourne, we'll provide more details as they become available.

