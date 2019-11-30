Anderson took second overall and also the FIM Oceania Supercross Championship, consisting of this race and the S-X Open in New Zealand two weeks ago (which Anderson won). He wasn’t mad about not winning the race, or the Reed knock down. Afterwards, the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna rider explained that he’s learned a lot of perspective over the last year and tries to stay positive and have fun, win or lose.

As for Reed, he hung on for an impressive second in the first race. He went 2-7-5 for fifth overall, saying, “If people actually knew how little I’ve been on a motorcycle over the last few months they probably wouldn’t believe it.

“It’s been a lot of fun, but it’s hard knowing you’re going to the race with little to give,” said Reed. “Whatever little I have to give, I always tell myself coming into the race that I’m going to give it my all. I honestly just felt like I was breathing through a straw! I just had an amazing time out here, getting holeshots leading laps, I really didn’t expect that.”

Third overall went to CDR Monster Energy Yamaha’s Josh Hill, who was solid in all three races. That was good for his team, but the bad news was Clout’s night. He came into the race sporting a one-point lead on Brayton and tried to get inside of his title rival in the first lap of the first race. He washed the front end on the slippery dirt and crashed. When Anderson was knocked down by Reed, Clout got collected in that mess, too, putting him even further back. That sent his whole weekend off the rails, and he went 10-3-7 for a disappointing seventh overall.

There was just as much disappointment, and the inverse level of satisfaction, in the SX2 (250) class, which played out much like SX1. Young American Josh Osby had the points lead over veteran Chris Blose coming into the race, but Osby crashed several times throughout the three SX2 races, and also had bike problems in the last race. The Raceline KTM rider’s 5-4-12 results left him fifth overall, opening the door for Blose, who was rock solid, saying he felt zero nerves all day. Blose, saying years of championship battles in American arenacross might have helped him, went 2-1-4 to capture second overall and the title.

“Oh man it feels so good, the whole team has been working so hard lately,” said Blose. “We came into this with the mindset of winning—we accomplished our goals. I’m so pumped right now, I’m almost speechless, I can’t believe this right now. Let me tell you, these short races are hectic. I knew where I was in the standings and where my competitors were, and once I got off to a good start in the third main event, I knew where everyone was, so I let the boys go and fight for it. We didn’t win the battle but we won the war.”