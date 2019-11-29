Racerhead #48

In 1983 West moved the event again, this time to Gatorback Cycle Park, its present location. Eighty three was a big year for Gatorback because it also hosted an AMA Pro Motocross National for the first time, won by Mark Barnett (125), David Bailey (250), and Kent Howerton (500). The Thanksgiving race had also picked up a new and longer name, as it was by this point being called the Florida Winter Nationals and Minicyle Olympics. And this time West invited another promoter to come help out by using his woods racing expertise to lay out the new Hare Scrambles track for the event—it was my dad, Dave Coombs Sr., who had founded the AMA National Hare Scrambles Series in 1978, and then the 100-Miler Series, which over the years transformed into what is now the AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

The big winner in 1983 would go on to become one of the biggest stars in the SX/MX world. Riding a Yamaha YZ80, North Carolina’s Damon Bradshaw topped a field of some 400 riders to earn the biggest prize of the week, the Bronze Boot. Other standouts that year included California’s Bob Moore (the future 125cc World Champion), Florida’s own Ronnie Tichenor and Michigan’s “Fast” Eddie Warren (both future 125 Supercross and Japanese National Champions), and “Hammerin’” Hank Moree of South Carolina, and Jeff Stanton, then a Yamaha Support rider from Michigan.

In 1985 West decided to stop holding the TT and dirt track races at Ocala and allow everyone to set up and stay at Gatorback. By this point the event had grown to over 1,000 riders and once again it was North Carolina’s Bradshaw who dominated the proceedings to win his second Bronze Boot. He would repeat again in 1986, by which time the race was being called the Winter Olympics, only to have to make another change when the trademark of the actual Olympic Games was threatened. That’s when it was shortened to the Mini O’s.

Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s the race grew and transformed. The dirt track and TT portions would eventually be replaced by a supercross segment, on a track built by Action Sport’s Drew Wolfe. Florida’s own Ricky Carmichael, Michigan’s Brian Swink, Georgia’s Ezra Lusk, Louisiana’s Kevin Windham, and Oklahoma’s Robbie Reynard would rule the first part of those years, all to go on to very successful professional careers. They would be replaced by the next generation: James Stewart and Davi Millsaps from Florida, West Coast visitors like Justin Buckelew, Mike Alessi and Ryan Villopoto, and even international stars like Ernesto Fonseca, Martin Davalos, and even Ken Roczen. They all came to Florida for Thanksgiving because it was apparent that the Mini O’s were an excellent way to get in front of professional and amateur team managers, as well as much of the motocross industry.

The ultimate testament to the importance of event may have come in between Thanksgiving of 1996 and March 2, 1997. Those races mark Ricky Carmichael’s last time as an amateur at the Mini O’s at Gatorback and his first outdoor national win as a professional, which also took place at Gatorback. That would be the only time Florida’s favorite son got to race a pro national in his native state, as West decided to turn the Gatorback National into the Tampa Supercross in 1998.

The Mini O’s stayed at Gatorback and have continued to grow in size and stature ever since, becoming one of the major pillars of amateur motocross in America. They continued to churn out top stars in riders like Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Austin Forkner, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper and on and on…

The last big change in the 48-year history of the event came when West decided to retire, first giving the reins of the event to his brother Jerry, then early in the millennium selling the rights to Wyn Kern and Unlimited Sports MX, who run the massive event to this day. The facility continues to grow, as does the stature of the event. And you can watch the last day of the 48th Annual AMA/Thor Mini O’s (Saturday) with the Dunlop Tires live stream on www.racertv.com.

Okay, here’s the report from down under from Weege…

Here is a collection of vintage Mini O's stuff we dug up!