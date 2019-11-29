Results Archive
SX1 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
SX2 Results
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Racer X Films: AUS-X Open Press Day

November 29, 2019 5:15pm | by:

Jason Weigandt catches up with Jett Lawrence, Luke Clout, Brett Metcalfe, Chad Reed, and Ricky Carmichael Down Under at press day before the AUS-X Open Melbourne.

Video courtesy of the Australian Supercross Championship.

