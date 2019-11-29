2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Tickets Now On Sale

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.—Just in time for the holidays, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets to the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now on sale. For those ready to act now, special pricing for each respective National has been made available for a limited time for early purchasers. The chance to witness the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series in person makes for the perfect gift for any racing fan this holiday season.

The 2020 championship will once again consist of 12 rounds, bringing the world’s fastest racers to the most storied motocross tracks on the planet. The summer schedule will travel to every corner of the United States, in the Southwest, Southeast, Northeast, and Northwest, in addition to the heart of the country in both the Great Lakes and Rocky Mountain regions. The season gets underway with the oldest race in American motocross, the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 16, and will crisscross the country, visiting 11 different states en route to crowning a pair of champions at the Ironman National, just outside the motorsports mecca of Indianapolis, on August 29.

A total of 24 motos will determine which two riders emerge triumphant at season’s end across a pair of divisions, in the 450 Class and 250 Class. In the 450 Class, reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac will be in search of even more history in 2020, as the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider looks to become just the second rider in 49 years of the championship to win the Edison Dye Cup for four straight seasons. In the 250 Class, the departure of defending titleholder Adam Cianciarulo to become Tomac’s 450 Class teammate leaves a wide-open field of exceptional talent, all chasing the Gary Jones Cup in hopes of becoming the newest 250 Class champion.

“It’s hard to believe that there’s still nearly six whole months until the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, but before you now it the summer will be upon us and we’ll once again be treated to this one-of-a-kind piece of Americana,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration of attending a motocross National, and now is the perfect time to take advantage of these promotional ticket prices to ensure that friends and family can all have a chance to experience this summer tradition. I can’t think of a better gift for the race fan in anyone’s life.”

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has served as North America’s preeminent off-road racing series since 1972, and is regarded as arguably the most mentally and physically demanding championship to win in all of motorsports.

Tickets to all 12 Nationals can be purchased online by visiting ProMotocross.com, the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Special pricing rates and discount periods are specific to each respective event.

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

Date Event Venue Location May 16 Hangtown Motocross Classic Prairie City SVRA Rancho Cordova, California May 23 Fox Raceway National Fox Raceway Pala, California May 30 Thunder Valley National Thunder Valley Motocross Park Lakewood, Colorado June 6 Florida National WW Ranch Motocross Park Jacksonville, Florida June 20 High Point National High Point Raceway Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania June 27 Southwick National The Wick 338 Southwick, Massachusetts July 4 RedBud National RedBud MX Buchanan, Michigan July 18 Spring Creek National Spring Creek MX Park Millville, Minnesota July 25 Washougal National Washougal MX Park Washougal, Washington August 15 Unadilla National Unadilla MX New Berlin, New York August 22 Budds Creek National Budds Creek Motocross Park Mechanicsville, Maryland August 29 Ironman National Ironman Raceway Crawfordsville, Indiana

