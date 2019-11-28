Anyone making a living racing dirt bikes is living the dream. We know this. However some riders can consider themselves more fortune than others, because fame, results, and (most importantly) good rides can be fleeting. If, on this Thanksgiving morning, you’re looking for something to ponder beyond if you should have another dessert (of course!), consider this: which dirt bike racers should be extra happy with their lot in life right now?

We’ve arranged a few stories right here. If you’ve got others, let ‘em roll in the comments below. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Cooper Webb:Cooper Webb is the full-fledged, card-carrying, number-one plate holding champion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. That’s amazing compared to his situation a year ago. Yeah, he had his new Red Bull KTM deal in hand, but he’s told the story many times. When he first showed up at the Baker’s Factory he was off the pace and seriously worried he wasn’t going to be able to hang. It took some sit-downs between Webb and Aldon to make it all work, and even still, Cooper says it wasn’t until very late December that he finally felt the switch flip. Late December! Just in the nick of time, both for the 2019 season, and also for a career that had stalled after two so-so seasons in the 450 class. Incredibly, Cooper not only rejuvenated himself in general, but won the most prestigious championship in this business, in specific.

How can you not be thankful that it all worked out?