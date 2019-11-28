Tragedy is an indiscriminate force, and no matter who you are you’re going to feel its presence at some point. That was the case for Team Allsouth earlier this year when the team’s owner and founder, John McCullough, sadly passed away. The easy assumption would be that the team’s days were done, but McCullough’s daughter, Abby McCullough, had other ideas and immediately jumped into action to keep things rolling, both literally and figuratively. Now, with 2020 on the horizon, she’s busy preparing herself and the team to forge ahead with the dream created by her father. We spoke with her to get some backstory, and her thoughts on running a team for the first time.

Racer X: First off, we're very sorry for the loss of your father. Things like that are never easy.

Abby McCullough: That’s true. He choked at a Mexican restaurant and was without air for ten minutes and was without a heartbeat for 20. They had to take him off life support, which quite honestly, was good. My dad wanted to get DNR, do not resuscitate, tattooed on his chest. He always used to say, ‘If there’s ever a situation where you have to keep me alive, I swear to god I’ll haunt you for the rest of your lives!’ So it wouldn’t have been a good situation, even if we could have kept him alive. That’s probably the only silver lining in the whole experience of losing him.

You couldn’t meet him without loving him. He was loud, funny, and he loved to give. When he met Vann Martin five or six years ago, he gave this kid every dream he’d ever imagined. He continued to keep him and support him throughout everything too, no matter what his results were. He grew the team to where last year he’d signed a whole bunch of amateurs as well. The last meeting he had was in Houston, a lot of our guys are Texas boys, and in Houston he had a meeting with them and I think there were 12 riders there he was going to support. I’ve unfortunately let some of the riders go, but I’ve also decided to add here and there too. My dad was huge on it just being a family, something where we could all hang out together in the pits every weekend and make memories. He cared more about the bond of the team than he did about anything else. All he wanted was for them to try their hardest and have fun. I asked Vann what my dad would tell him before every race and he said, ‘He’d come up, give me a hug, tell me to ride hard and safe, and that he loved me.’ That’s all he cared about, he wanted them to have fun, and to enjoy getting back to the whole reason we love this sport. All the other teams are so serious.