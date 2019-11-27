Jason Weigandt randomly ran into Josh Hill at a beach hotel in Australia—and then quickly hopped in Hill's van and got a tour of the CDR Monster Energy Yamaha shop. CDR is Yamaha's factory team down under, and in this special edition of The Weege Show you'll meet owner Craig Dack, current Australian Supercross points leader Luke Clout, and get a career update on Hill himself. It's an inside look down under! Have a look at the shop before this weekend's Monster Energy AUS-X Open Supercross in Melbourne.

