The 48th Annual THOR Mini O’s, presented by Pro Circuit, at historic Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, are basically at the halfway point today. After two days of supercross racing, Wednesday is the day that everyone transitions over to motocross for the next three days of racing. You can watch the last three days of motocross racing from the Mini O’s on the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires live stream on www.RacerTV.com beginning tomorrow morning.

Out of 1,800 entries for SX alone, the standout rider has been Haiden “DangerBoy” Deegan of KTM’s Orange Brigade. Deegan has already picked up four titles in minicycle racing, winning SX titles in 85cc (9-13), 85cc (12-13), 85cc (12-13) Limited, and Mini Sr. (12-14). That makes him the early favorite to take home the THOR Bronze Boot Award, which goes to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc, Mini Sr., Supermini, and Schoolboy classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the supercross main and motocross overall combined. And with each win, Deegan was greeted at the podium by new AMA motocross manager Mike Burkeen, who handed him all of his #1 plates.

Among the fast kids giving chase to Deegan on both SX days were Illinois’ Kawasaki rider Krystian Janik, Florida’s own Casey Cochran of the Suzuki RM Army, Pennsylvania’s Jude Smerlick, and Georgia’s Trip Rexroat. The KTM-mounted Rexroat also topped the Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) class over California’s Reven Gordon.