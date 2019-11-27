Get Sponsored: The 2020 Sponsorship Season is Open

Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2020 sponsorship season.

Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.

Note: This post will continue to update.

EKS Brand

EKS Brand is now accepting rider resumes for the 2020 season. The EKS Brand Rider Support Program is in its 10th year and is actively looking for riders to be a part of the program. Support levels range from C class riders all the way up through National level racers. The program is open to riders of all disciplines including, Motocross, Supercross, Off-Road, Flat Track, Hill Climb, Supermoto, Speedway, Endurocross, Trials, ATV, Mountain bike BMX, Snowsports, and all action sport athletes.

Click on www.eksbrand.com and go to “contact us” or send a small resume to info@eksbrand.com.

Note: If you were on the EKS Brand team last year, please specify the program you were on in your resume.

UFO Plastic USA

The new level-based program provides sponsored riders with free or discounted gear sets and plastic kits and/or a personal discount code to use when they order online at ufoplasticusa.com or over the phone at 815-756-9400.

Special offers for pro riders, teams, and introducing a new commission credit program. To apply send your resumé to support@ufoplasticusa.com.

UFO Riding Gear is coming to the USA! Stand out at the track in one of Europe’s most popular brands. UFO plastic is made in Italy with the best molds in the world!

The plastics are stronger than stock and available in a variety of colors. More info at ufoplasticsusa.com.

Join the 2020 Alien Invasion with UFO’s Rider Support Program!

Becoming a Sponsored Alien:

Riders send their resumé and requests to support@ufoplasticusa.com.

Approved Riders will sign our Rider’s Agreement and receive their personal discount code.

How to apply:

Email your resumé to: support@ufoplasticusa.com.

Include:

Contact Info (Name, Age, Address, Phone Number, Email).

List your racing class(es)/Skill Level and tentative race schedule for 2020.

Race results/ media exposure from the past year.

A short paragraph describing yourself and why you would be a good ambassador for UFO.

More info at ufoplasticsusa.com.