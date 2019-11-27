Irvine, California—Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross apparel and protection technology is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s MX2 program. For the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship season, the team will support two title contending MX2 Athletes in Danish standout Thomas Kjer Olsen and Australian native Jed Beaton. The team will also contest the EMX250 Championship with the highly touted Dutch prospect Kay De Wolf. All team riders will take to the track equipped in industry leading Fox Racewear, the championship proven Fox Instinct boot and innovative Fox VUE Goggle.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team also breathes fresh air into the paddock with new team owner Kay Hennekens, alongside former factory supported racing prospect Rasmus Jorgensen as team manager.

“For our team to partner up with Fox is like coming back home for me, but in a very different role now," said Rasmus Jorgensen, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team manager. "In my career as a racer I was a Fox athlete, and I feel very honored to represent the Fox brand as a team manager and continue working with such a great team of people. The family connection you get as part of the Fox Team is something I cannot wait to pass onto my riders and together I know we will build a very strong partnership for many years to come. Fox’s global team is constantly striving to produce the highest performing products in the world and we are excited to equip our riders with the best in the business. I want to give a big thanks to Fox for believing in us as a new team with big ambitions. Let’s go!”

After an impressive 2019 season which earned him second overall in the MX2 World Championship standings, Thomas Kjer Olsen has his eyes set on a world title in 2020. Tasmanian Jed Beaton showed brilliant skill throughout 2019, but a string of small injuries held him back from reaching his true potential. Coming in healthy after a positive off-season, Beaton will surely be fighting for podiums and race wins in 2020. The team’s youngster Kay De Wolf will move up to the highly competitive EMX250 class for 2020 after a positive 2019 season in EMX125. Growing up on the deep sand tracks of The Netherlands, De Wolf looks to make his mark on the European scene as he steps onto the Husqvarna FC 250.

“It is a huge honor for Nestaan-MX to manage and run the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in the MX2 class," said Kay Hennekens, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team owner. "Our absolute goal is to provide the support and structure to be successful in the sport. We are very honored to have the opportunity to do this together with Fox and we are very pleased that we are part of the Fox family now. 2020 will be an exciting season for the team, our riders and partners.”

“We are super stoked to welcome the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team to the Fox Family," said Austin Hoover, Fox MX global marketing manager. "They are for sure the most exciting new team in the paddock and we are so happy to have Thomas Kjer Olsen, Jed Beaton and Kay De Wolf back in Fox as we have worked with all three riders earlier in their careers. Not to mention their team manager, Rasmus Jorgensen, is a former Fox athlete so this is just a great fit for us. To have Fox partner with the team is an honor for us and we can’t wait to go racing with these guys.”

The 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship begins March 1, 2020, at the legendary Matterley Basin MX facility in England.

For more information, and to view the full MX20 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or ‪www.Foxracing.com.