The 12th 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #193 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #193

The big step: Joan Mir the Suzuki star talks about the three ways in which he had to make a major change to tackle MotoGP as a rookie in 2019.

A folding MX pillar? We chat to former champion and team owner Michele Rinaldi on the end of an era and some of his best MXGP memories.

Making MXGP: What does it take to make a Grand Prix happen? We examine track, paddock & TV set-up to see how complicated the ‘jigsaw’ really is.

Reviewed! Keanu’s Arch: Roland Brown takes the red pill and goes for a spin on Keanu Reeves’ Arch KRGT-1 to give us a review of the custom special.