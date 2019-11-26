Results Archive
SX1 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
November 26, 2019 2:00pm | by:
The 12th 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #193 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #193

The big step: Joan Mir the Suzuki star talks about the three ways in which he had to make a major change to tackle MotoGP as a rookie in 2019.

A folding MX pillar? We chat to former champion and team owner Michele Rinaldi on the end of an era and some of his best MXGP memories.

Making MXGP: What does it take to make a Grand Prix happen? We examine track, paddock & TV set-up to see how complicated the ‘jigsaw’ really is.

Reviewed! Keanu’s Arch: Roland Brown takes the red pill and goes for a spin on Keanu Reeves’ Arch KRGT-1 to give us a review of the custom special.

