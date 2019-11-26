“The Monster Energy Cup did me dirty,” said Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger the Monday after the 2019 Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he rode to 22-17-8 moto scores to place 15h overall.

“I kind of rode around a little and got back into it. Overall, though, I was happy with the bike and happy with the way I was riding. I just need to stay off the ground next time. I’m ready to get back to work for Anaheim 1.”

Straight out of Hamilton, Ohio, Plessinger is up to his eyes in putting in the work. Determined to bounce back from an injury sabotaged 2019 season—a broken heel suffered at the Daytona Supercross in March put the Buckeye up on blocks for months—Plessinger has been haunting the tracks of Southern California in recent weeks, keen to get back into fighting trim. Currently residing in the outskirts of Corona, California, Plessinger has been driving up and down the 15 freeway, dropping in at the Yamaha test track and putting in one lap after another. Up to speed and in shape, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region Champion wants nothing more than to win races and championships in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Catching his breath and doing some laundry on Sunday morning, we caught up with one of the biggest personalities as well as brightest talents in all of the sport.

Racer X: Alright Aaron, what are you up to this Sunday morning?

Aaron Plessinger Not much. Just catching up on some laundry and recovering from quite a long week.

What did you have going on this past week?

I rode four days and tested a lot. We figured out quite a bit with the suspension and had a good ending to a really good week.