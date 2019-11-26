We have called upon Ryan Sipes here and there to pick the brain of the well-versed, veteran racer. This week, we reached out to Sipes to give us some first-hand insight on the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE).

Everything from walking the special test paths the week before the event to what work needs done on the bikes between tests, and more, Sipes gives us his rundown of Team USA’s 2019 ISDE World Trophy Team win.

You were injured right before the ISDE during Team USA’s previous triumph. How does it feel to finally be on the winning team?

Man, it has eaten at me for the last three years. That injury was a tough one for me, and then to miss out on the team's first ever World Championship was just a gut-buster. It was a huge goal for me to be a part of a winning ISDE team. So to go back this year and accomplish that goal was incredible for me. It was a stressful week for me, but I did my part and we got it done.

How tired are you?

Ha! I’m smoked for sure. For ISDE there is no practice to learn the tracks, so we have to memorize it by walking everything the week before. Walking it once is good; you get an idea what the terrain is like. The second time you walk it you can remember a few turns. The third and fourth time is when it really sinks in and you can see the whole track in your head. Each test is three to five miles long, and there were nine tests total this year. Do all that silly math and we walked juuust shy of 100 miles in the days leading up to the race. Then in the actual race we ride 150-180 miles (about eight hours on the bike) per day for five days straight, with the last day being a short motocross style race. Oh yeah, wake-up call was at 5 a.m. this year. So yeah, it was tough, but 100 percent worth it to now be called a World Champion.