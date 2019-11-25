Results Archive
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
Sat Nov 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Live Coverage of 2019 Mini O's On RacerTV

November 25, 2019 7:30am
Watch: Live Coverage of 2019 Mini O's On RacerTV

RacerTV has live coverage from the 2019 Mini O's at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, starting at 8 a.m. EST. You can follow along with the racing throughout each day with RacerTV. View the coverage times below.

Watch all of the racing action for $3.99 per day or $9.99 for the entire week, 50+ hours of racing online at www.RacerTV.com

For results and live timing from all classes from the 2019 Mini O's, click here.

RacerTV Coverage

DayTime (EST)Event
Monday8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Supercross Racing
Tuesday8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Supercross Racing
Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Motocross Racing
Friday8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Motocross Racing
Saturday8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Motocross Racing

Note: Wednesday is MX Practice (off air)

* Schedule is tentative and may change due to unforeseen circumstances or weather conditions; check @unlimitedsportsmx for the latest updates.

Follow Racer X Online's Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates and photos from the event.

For more information on the event, visit unlimitedsportsmx.com. and follow the event on social media @unlimitedsportsmx and RacerTV.com.

Main Image: Sam Nicolini

Read Now
January 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now