Surviving the Game

“It’s very tough. Luckily there are like five checkpoints throughout the day so you’re constantly trying to eat and hydrate as much as you can to have the energy to keep going. But day four is always the hardest day. By day four you’re just past the halfway point. When you start day four you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m exhausted and I’m only halfway through. It’s going to be a long day.’ But once you get through day four, by the end of the day, you’re pretty much set. Day five is really the last tough day because day six is pretty much a motocross race. You’re not on a bike for eight hours that day, maybe 20 or 30 minutes. But day five is the last enduro day, and even though it can still be really hard, it’s like, ‘Okay, I can definitely do one more day of this. You get through day five and it’s just this huge relief, like, ‘Okay, I just have to do this motocross race and I’m set.’

The morning of day four is different. That light at the end of the tunnel is still pretty far away, but by the end of the day it’s a lot bigger. And when we got halfway through day five this year and everyone was still intact, it was one of those moments. We didn’t want to start celebrating but we were like, ‘Man, I think we can do this! We got this under control!’ We got to the last test on day five and everyone was still good and putting in good times. Kailub actually won the last test on day five, which is the last real enduro part, and after seeing that it was like, ‘Okay, we’re not slipping at all, they’re not creeping on us, we’re still pulling away. And now we only have the motocross race left!’ It felt pretty good.”

The Terrain

“It’s pretty unique where we were in Portugal. If I had to liken it to anything I’d say it was kind of like Central or Northern California. Kind of like a desert, but with a lot of vegetation. Not like the Southwest where it’s just desert and pretty sparse. There were a lot of big trees but the ground was very dry and rocky. The variety of terrain and different elements we had to deal with when we went up into the mountains was only part of it. We weren’t up there all day, we’d go up there, do a special test, and come back down into the valley. You had to be super adaptive, which is what the ISDE is all about. We’d go up into the mountains, it’d be raining, and we’d ride a super slippery pass through the trees or on a grass track. Then we’d come back down into the valley and it’d be bone dry. You’re literally dealing with one of the dustiest tests of the week and then you’d go back up into the mountains where it was muddy. I thought that was a cool element we had to deal with this year.

We really can only run one style of tire over there and you had to adapt very quickly. The tires, if you’re running a hardpack tire in the mud, you have to figure out how to use it there before going back down into the dry and slick terrain in the valley. Then you have to figure it down there again. It’s not like you can spin a couple laps to warm up on it, you just have to go fast right away.”