We’re back tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, to talk about all the off-season stuff, dive into some 2020 supercross predictions, and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer to help with all this chat, talk about what he’s been testing, and more.

JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing finally got their team announced and it will be Joey Savatgy as the team’s lone 450 rider. Joey’s been racing overseas on the RM Army and he’ll join the show tonight to talk about that decision, how the new bike is, why he decided to finally come on the show, and more.

Big news in the off-road world when it was announced that Cody Webb and Red Bull KTM mutually agreed to part ways and Webb signed with Sherco. Cody will be in-studio tonight to tell us about that decision, how he likes the upstart Sherco’s, endurocross, and more.

Works Connection has been a long-time supporter of the PulpMX Show and the owner Eric Phipps will be in-studio to hang out and tell us what’s new for WC. We’ll also talk to Eric about business of moto, bench race with him, and more.

Chris Betts, a second round draft choice of the Tampa Bay Rays, is a fan of the sport and specifically Adam Cianciarulo, and will be in-studio to help us bench race about the upcoming season as well as, of course, talk about Adam.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

