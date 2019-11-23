Results Archive
Henry Jacobi to Join SM Action Yamaha for 2020

November 23, 2019
Following the conclusion of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship, Henry Jacobi aged out of the MX2 class. Jacobi announced on Instagram yesterday that he will race the 2020 MXGP Championship with the SM Action Yamaha team.

“I’m working together with the best people to make a perfect transition into the MXGP class… I’m more than happy and more motivated than ever!!!” Jacobi captioned the Instagram post.

Jacobi raced with the 2019 championship with the Team F&H Kawasaki team, which was highlighted by his MX2 Class championship in the Dutch Masters of MX. However, his year ended early when he suffered a knee injury prior during the MXGP of Sweden, round 16 of the championship.

Although unable to lineup for the last two rounds, Jacobi finished fifth in the 2019 MX2 class points standings. He recorded a season-best second overall at both the MXGP of Great Britain in March and Czech Republic in July, as he had 2-3 moto finishes in both GPs.

The 23-year-old will debut in the premier class at the MXGP of Great Britain on March 1, 2020.

Below is his full post:

The team has also announced the return of both Maxime Renaux (MX2) and Andrea Adamo (EMX250 and Italian MX2 Championship) on its website.

Renaux finished seventh in the MX2 standings in his rookie season in the FIM Motocross World Championship, recording a season-best third overall at the MXGP of Italy in August. Adamo finished 23rd in the EMX250 standings and finished finished a season-best 18th at the MXGP of Italy.

