Team Tedder is Hiring for 2020 SX Season

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing is seeking an intern Mechanic/Helper to travel with the team throughout the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series.

Intern will travel with the team driver to all venues with big rigs throughout the United States.

Team Tedder will have two 450 riders aboard Factory KTM 450’s competing for the series championship.

Please send resume by e-mail to TeamTedderRacing@HamptonTedder.com, see our website at www.TeamTedderRacing.com.