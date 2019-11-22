Racerhead #47

Yezek finished that ’95 125 East Region ranked third behind Brown and Pichon and ahead of Team Suzuki’s Tim Ferry and Team Yamaha’s Kevin Windham. Each of those other four guys got factory rides for 1996; Yezek somehow did not.

And that’s where his window to make it as a professional began to shut. He struggled to keep that Suzuki up with the satellite factory teams, then suffered a broken back with a huge crash while training in California. That caused him to miss the entire 1997 season and all of SX in ’98. When he finally came back, it was on a privateer 250, and he never made the top ten again.

Yezek never stopped racing completely, but he did join the workforce, started a family, and got on with life. He even came back to Loretta Lynn’s a couple times as a vet rider, battling with the likes of Kevin Walker and Keith Johnson. But he still never quite landed that AMA amateur national title.

I do think I may have part of one of the cooler days of Davey Yezek’s young racing life. Fox Racing’s Todd Hicks signed him to a deal when he was with Kawasaki Team Green, right about the time Pete Fox was developing his “Dream On” ad campaign. It featured riders like Donny Schmit, Jeff Matiasevich, Robbie Reynard, and young Ricky Carmichael riding these beautiful locations all alone, be it Acapulco Beach in Mexico, a snow-covered supercross in Minnesota, or the old Grand Prix track at Hollister. In the summer of ’93, I was shooting a lot of photos, and I knew Loretta Lynn’s was coming up and the track hadn’t been touched since the previous August, so it was covered in grass. It was also off-limits to everyone, but I talked my dad into letting me get one rider out there on the track for a poach of the grass-covered infield tabletop. He approved of it, but only if we did it right now, a full week before the race, before anyone else showed up. So I called Yezek and asked him if he was up for it. He said sure, hopped in his van, and drove from Pennsylvania to Tennessee. The next day, we did the shoot—one of the very, very rare times someone got to ride on that track like that, even if it was just over the tabletop a dozen times. I can still see the smile on his face as he whipped his KX125 time and again in the middle of that grassy moto paradise.

When we were finished, my dad came over on a tractor and asked if we got the shot. We said we thought we did (and we did—it ran in the next year’s Dream On calendar), but these were the film days, so one could never be sure until it got developed. But Dad didn’t wait. He drove the tractor out on the track, dropped the disk blades, and started carving up that beautiful green grass so he could get the watering started. He also told Davey and me to go get a load of wooden stakes and pennants and start marking the track, because the price we paid for that epic poach was working on the track the following week. Then Yezek went out and almost won. Again.

Godspeed, Davey Yezek. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.