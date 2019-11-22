KTM, Husqvarna Electric Motorcycles Eligible for 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MX Sports has announced the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier and Regional Championship dates, as well as the national classes and supplemental rules for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which will allow both the KTM SX-E 5 and the Husqvarna EE 5 to compete in the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class.

Here are the restrictions for the class from the 2020 Supplemental Rules:

B. Machine Eligibility And Classification 3. Mini-E (4-6) Jr. Class Restrictions: Battery Energy limited to 1kWh. Maximum (adjusted length) wheelbase 41 inches; Maximum wheel size 12 inches; Maximum seat height 25 inches. Retrofitted 12-inch wheels are permitted. OEM parts must be used.

For more on the national classes and supplemental rules, visit MXSports.com.

Below are the press releases from both OEMs on their respective bikes:

KTM SX-E 5 Eligible For 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MURRIETA, Calif. – MX Sports recently released the 2020 National Classes and Supplemental Rules and KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the KTM SX-E 5 is eligible for the brand new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class, giving young racers the opportunity to participate in the world’s largest amateur motocross program – the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s – on an electric powered mini bike.

Nathan Ramsey, Orange Brigade Team Manager: “I am very excited to be able to see our SX-E 5 race at Loretta’s in 2020. I believe it is a necessary step for our industry to look into the potential future of our sport. I am very happy to be a part of a company like KTM, who is always striving forward and always READY TO RACE. I can’t wait to watch those little riders have an electric battle!”

The KTM SX-E 5 is eligible for the Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class with the adjustable bodywork and suspension set to the lowest position, bringing the seat height below the 25-inch requirement. A lowering kit is also available in KTM’s PowerParts line for smaller racers. A seat height of just 22-inches can be reached with the internal suspension lowering kit installed and the bodywork and external suspension adjustments made.

Restrictions for the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class include: battery energy limited to 1kWh; maximum (adjusted length) wheelbase of 41 inches; maximum wheel size of 12 inches; and maximum seat height of 25 inches.

For more information on the KTM SX-E 5, please visit www.ktm.com/us. For more information on the National Classes and Supplemental Rules for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, please visit www.mxsports.com.

Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 Eligible For 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is proud to announce that its all-new EE 5 electric Minibike is eligible to compete in the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class at the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Sean Murphy, Husqvarna Race Team Coordinator: “Continuing the brand’s pioneering motocross journey, we couldn’t be happier to have the new EE 5 included in the first-ever electric Minibike class at Loretta Lynn’s. We look forward to seeing youngsters compete on these environmentally-friendly, easily adaptable machines now at the highest level of amateur motocross racing.”

The EE 5 is eligible for the Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class with the adjustable bodywork and suspension set to the lowest position, bringing the seat height below the 25-inch requirement. A lowering kit is also available in Husqvarna’s technical accessories for smaller racers. A seat height of just 22-inches can be reached with the internal suspension lowering kit installed and the bodywork and external suspension adjustments made.

Restrictions for the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class include: battery energy limited to 1kWh; maximum (adjusted length) wheelbase of 41 inches; maximum wheel size of 12 inches; and maximum seat height of 25 inches.

For more information on the EE 5, please visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com. For more information on the National Classes and Supplemental Rules for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, please visit www.mxsports.com.