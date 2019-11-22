Fourth Annual Jessy Nelson MX School Announced

ENCINITAS, Calif.—The Road 2 Recovery Foundation is pleased to announce details for the 4th Annual Jessy Nelson MX School, to be held on Thursday, December 19 in Pala, California. Riders of all ages and skill levels will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from some of the nation’s top motocross/supercross riders and coaches at a premier stop of the AMA Pro Motocross National circuit at Fox Raceway. With the support and generosity of the motorcycle community, proceeds from this event will go to benefit Jessy Nelson and Micky Dymond in their R2R Funds.

This year’s star-studded lineup of coaches includes Jessy Nelson, Cole Seely, Broc Tickle, Blake Savage, Weston Peick, Jeff Ward, Doug Dubach, Ryan Honstein, Brandon Mays and Carlen Gardner. The event will kick off on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by a Rider/Coach Meeting at 9 a.m. Participants will receive ample riding time with their coaches as the first two sessions take place from 10 a.m. – 2:20 p.m., before a catered lunch at 12:25 p.m. Riders will then hit the track once again from 1:30 – 3:55 p.m. for the final two rounds of riding, and the day will conclude with an information-packed Q&A session with riders, coaches and vendors to provide a complete breakdown of the day’s activities. To make sure that each attendee gets the quality time needed to increase their skills, the school will be capped at 100 entries.