There may not be any AMA Supercross or Motocross racing in the United States right now, but there’s racing going on all over the globe, with plenty of Americans engaging in competition against the rest of the world. Ryan Breece is one of them, and he’s been doing well, recently breaking through to win the first round of the ADAC (Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club) German Supercross series.

We caught up with Breece to learn more about moonlighting in Germany.

Racer X: Nice showing in Stuttgart! Take us through it.

Ryan Breece: Right from the start on press day everything was going pretty smoothly. We had a setting that was working well from the previous year and everything was just clicking. We started off with our timed session on Friday night, hit the top of the board there and were feeling pretty good. The team was gelling too, I was riding for the Meyer Yamaha team. A lot of it was just survival. It’s so tight and there’s a lot of carnage. I kind of rode around, really. People were taking each other out, and if you could last 20 laps, you’re solid, you’ll end up top five. Guys crash out all the time. It’s a tight track, section after section, with no breathing room. It makes for some intense racing.

What led to you racing in Europe?

I had a really good connection with Cole Siebler, he lived in the same state as myself, and I’d always go ride his supercross track for practice. From there he kind of mentioned my name to Klaus, the owner of Meyer Racing, and I got a call from him one day and he pretty much set everything up. The next thing you know, October rolls around and I’m flying over there. That was back in 2015, believe it or not, and we’ve had a really good relationship since.