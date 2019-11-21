Honda 114 Motorsports Announces 2020 Team

The Honda 114 Motorsports team are ecstatic to announce their lineup for the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Australian riders Nathan Crawford and Bailey Malkiewicz will contest the MX2 class for the squad. Frenchman Axel Louis will sit alongside them and continue to refine his talents in the EMX250 division. All three riders will pilot the CRF250R across the globe.

Nathan Crawford enters the team following a successful term in his homeland, where he secured fourth in the Australian MX Nationals. Crawford had eight moto podiums and two race wins in the MX2 category. An overall win at round eight was an obvious highlight during the ten-round campaign and made it clear to the Honda 114 Motorsports outfit that he would have the ability to contend on the world stage.

Bailey Malkiewicz has also shown incredible potential in his homeland in recent years, as he took the MXD title last year and then backed that up by taking the 125cc championship at the FIM Junior World Motocross Championship. Malkiewicz stepped up to the MX2 class in the Australian MX Nationals this year and ended up seventh in the championship. A second overall at round five was a season-best finish.

The 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will fire into life at the Grand Prix of Great Britain on March 1. Axel Louis will race at round one of the EMX250 series at the Grand Prix of The Netherlands on March 8.

Nathan Crawford: "I am pleased to announce my plans with Honda 114 Motorsports for the 2020 MXGP season. Riding for such an established team in Europe is something that I have always worked towards and dreamt of! When my agent informed me about the possibility of joining Honda 114 Motorsports, I believed it was a great combination to give me the best opportunity to have a successful 2020 campaign."

Bailey Malkiewicz: "I am really excited to have this excellent opportunity to ride for Honda 114 Motorsports in MX2 in 2020. My manager, parents and I have been working on creating this ride for the past two years and I am grateful that Honda 114 Motorsports are supportive and giving me this opportunity. I believe it will be an excellent start to my MXGP career."

Axel Louis: "I have ridden for Livia Lancelot for four years now. I was the French champion in the 85cc class, then this year was my first season on the CRF250R. 2020 will be the first season where I can train like a pro, and I have already enjoyed being with Nathan and Bailey. I will learn a lot from them. I know that the EMX class is not going to be easy, but I am ready to work hard. I cannot wait to be behind the gate."

Livia Lancelot (Team Manager): "I like the Australian spirit, as everyone knows! I am happy to announce that Nathan Crawford and Bailey Malkiewicz will be racing for Honda 114 Motorsports in 2020. They both arrived one week ago and have already started working hard. It was their first day on the bike today and I am happy to finally see them on the 2020 Honda CRF250R. They are looking fast and motivated, so we will see what the new MX2 season will bring for them. We will also continue to support Axel Louis in the EMX250 class – he is only fifteen. This will be his first year of training hard every day. Eric Sorby will be with us full-time to help take care of the riders, so I cannot wait for the season to start."