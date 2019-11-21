Jason Weigandt sat down with new JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki rider Joey Savatgy in the pits at the Monster Energy S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand, to discuss his long journey toward getting a ride for 2020. After a solid rookie season with Monster Energy Kawasaki, Savatgy was left looking for work once Kawasaki promoted Adam Cianciarulo to Savatgy's old spot as a 450 factory rider. Savatgy would appear to have an easy home with JGR and Suzuki, but as that team sputtered finding funding, Joey was left to wait, wait, and wait some more. What was that process like? Did he ever consider the privateer route—or quitting altogether? Is he bitter about being in this situation in the first place? Savatgy gets honest in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Main Image: AME Management
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The January 2020 Issue
Inside the January issue of Racer X magazine: Red Bull Straight Rhythm looked like all fun and games, but the players were in it to win. Privateer Marshal Weltin tries to make some cash in the East Coast off-season motocross races, including the Racer X Maine Event. Our newest staffer got on his first-ever solo flight—straight to Vegas for an old-school weekend of racing and parties. Our minicycle buyer’s guide helps you pick exactly the right first bike for your youngster. All these features and much more in the January issue.