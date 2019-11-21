Jason Weigandt sat down with new JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki rider Joey Savatgy in the pits at the Monster Energy S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand, to discuss his long journey toward getting a ride for 2020. After a solid rookie season with Monster Energy Kawasaki, Savatgy was left looking for work once Kawasaki promoted Adam Cianciarulo to Savatgy's old spot as a 450 factory rider. Savatgy would appear to have an easy home with JGR and Suzuki, but as that team sputtered finding funding, Joey was left to wait, wait, and wait some more. What was that process like? Did he ever consider the privateer route—or quitting altogether? Is he bitter about being in this situation in the first place? Savatgy gets honest in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

