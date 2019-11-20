Anaheim 1 is still 45 days away (who’s counting?) but we decided to take a look at the 2020 supercross contracts in the premier class. Some of these deals are official and several teams and riders have yet to announce their plans but this is what we are anticipating.
Check out our 450 team guide below—and keep in mind there might still be changes to come as we get closer to Anaheim 1 and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener.
Honda HCR
Ken Roczen
Roczen signed a three-year extension with Honda HRC prior to the 2019 Las Vegas Supercross finale.
Justin Brayton
With Cole Seelyannouncing his retirement in August and Chase Sexton’s jump to the premier class for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, in September, Brayton signed with the team to race the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing
Joey Savatgy
The team announced Savatgy would race with the team during several off-season races but during practice for the Paris Supercross, Savatgy signed an official deal to race with the team for the full 2020 season.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
Eli Tomac
Tomac agreed to a multi-year deal leading into the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener.
Adam Cianciarulo
The Team Green prodigy earned his first professional championship when he claimed the 250 Class title during the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In August, Cianciarulo signed a deal to race the 450 class in 2020 and debuted with the team at the Monster Energy Cup, where he took the winner-take-all third main event, thus giving him his maiden 450 class win, albeit in a non-points race.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
Justin Barcia
Barcia signed a multi-year deal with the team in August 2018. He will return to the team for another year, and recently won King of Paris at the Paris Supercross.
Aaron Plessinger
Plessinger, who agreed to a multi-year deal with the team in August 2018, will return to the team for his sophomore year in the premier class.
Red Bull KTM
Marvin Musquin
Prior to the High Point National, Musquin agreed to two-year extension with Red Bull KTM.
Cooper Webb
Webb signed with the team in October 2018 and will return to the team with the #1 plate on his KTM 450SX-F for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM
Blake Baggett
In April 2018, Baggett signed a three-year deal that will see him on the team through the 2021 season.
Justin Bogle
After Benny Bloss suffered a torn ACL only days before the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicked off, Bogle was signed as a fill-in rider. When Bloss returned to the racing at the High Point National, the team managed all three riders for the remainder of the championship. In October, KTM announced Bogle had officially become the team’s second rider for 2020.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Jason Anderson
Anderson signed a four-year deal in January 2018. The 2018 450SX champion will return to the team for another year.
Zach Osborne
Osborne signed a contract in April 2018 to stay with the team through 2020 (he debuted in the premier class in 2019) but the 29-year-old signed an extension with the team in November that will see him on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 through the 2021 season.
Dean Wilson
Wilson was officially brought back to the team when Anderson suffered his supercross championship ending injury. After signing a deal in July, Wilson will return to the team in 2020. He is currently recovering from a hip injury he suffered at the Monster Energy Cup.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Malcolm Stewart
During an autograph session at Las Vegas Supercross finale, Mookie signed a deal to return to the team in 2020—yes that’s exactly how it happened. Stewart has raced several off-season races since September but has not raced in AMA points-paying events since his season-ending injury at the 2019 Glendale Supercross on January 12.
Vince Friese
Friese will return to the team for another year.
Justin Hill
Hill signed with the team in mid-October before debuting on his #46 Honda CRF450R at the Paris Supercross, where he finished sixth overall. A1 will be his Monster Energy Supercross debut with the team.
HEP Motorsports Suzuki
Adam Enticknap
It appears Enticknap will return to the team for another year, although we haven't heard anything official yet. Meanwhile, Kyle Chisholm and Alex Ray, who also rode for HEP in 2019, have recently announced they will not be part of the team in 2020 (see more on them below).
Rock River Yamaha
Benny Bloss
Bloss is rumored to be part of this team in 2020, although nothing has officially been announced. This could become a landing spot for Kyle Chisholm, also.
Team Allsouth
Vann Martin
Martin will be the team’s lone 450SX rider and is expected to race the full series.
SGB Racing Kawasaki
AJ Catanzaro
The Maryland-based company announced on Instagram they are “very excited to announce we have started a professional race team for the 2020 season.” While nothing has been officially announced, Catanzaro posted on Instagram that he has signed with a team for 2020 supercross and has SGB Racing graphics on his Kawasaki KX450. Oh and he’s also tagged the company in his posts as well.
Alex Ray
Ray thanked the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team on Instagram earlier this week and also tweeted the following:
The blood that runs through my veins is now green . That is all— Alex Ray (@alexray61) November 16, 2019
Team Tedder
Dakota Tedder
Tedder missed the 2019 season due to a nagging wrist injury that took longer to heal than anticipated. He is expected to race in 2020.
Martin Davalos
Davalos made it clear at the Nashville Supercross that he didn’t want to hang up the boots just yet and that he wanted a 450 ride. Well it might not be a factory team but our Steve Matthes believes the 32-year-old veteran racer will be Team Tedder on a KTM.
PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki
Cade Clason
Clason signed with the team to race the Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross Championship and we expect him to return to AMA Supercross in 2020.
Joshua Cartwright
Cartwright raced with the team in Canada during 2019 and will also compete in the 450SX class of the AMA Supercross.
Other Notable Riders/Free Agents:
Chad Reed
Reed raced the Monster Energy Cup, Paris Supercross, and the S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand, on his Mountain Motorsports supported Honda CRF450R. He told our Steve Matthes after Paris: “I think no matter what, I’ll be at Anaheim,” which would mark his 250th start in the premier class. He stated he is 50/50 on doing the entire 2020 supercross championship.
Tyler Bowers
“The Bear” has not announced any deals for 2020 but another privateer effort on a Kawasaki would not be a surprise.
Broc Tickle
Tickle received the sentencing of his suspension in May and according to his Instagram, he will be able to compete at the Tampa Supercross on February 15, 2020—two years after the date of the anti-doping test he failed (the San Diego Supercross on February 10, 2018). He has yet to be picked up by a team.
Kyle Chisholm
Chisholm announced his departure from the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team last week, with the plans of starting his own program. We've also heard he could be part of the Rock River Yamaha team.