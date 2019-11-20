We were hanging out at Sheep World, a place about 45 minutes north of Auckland, New Zealand, all part of the cultural experience of this year’s Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland. As with most high-profile off-season races, this one is a mix of serious racing and also some cultural intake, and as one of the first “big” races ever in New Zealand, the race promoters from AME management, and New Zealand’s tourism group in general, wanted to make sure it was done right. So they sent the invited riders to Sheep World to see how real sheep farming—a staple of New Zealand’s economy—works. Then it was time to play, so they sent the riders on a brewery tour downtown, and even for some ice cream. But, riders being riders, when the day was over everyone split to get back to the hotel and get in a workout.

Who are these riders? The Auckland race is part of the five-round Australian supercross championship, with regulars like Justin Brayton, Dan Reardon, Brett Metcalfe, and Luke Clout. But this race, and the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, (on November 30) bring in extras. Anderson, Chad Reed, Joey Savatgy, and Ricky Carmichael are headliners (Dean Wilson was on the list but his injury at Monster Energy Cup kept him out of action), and in New Zealand, local legends Ben Townley and FMX star Levi Sherwood were also part of the group. In New Zealand, Brayton, Reed, Savatgy, Anderson, Townley, and Sherwood (and Anderson’s #TeamFried mate Tommy Tenders) were all shuttled around the country together in one small van. This is always an unusual part of these off-season races. What are the chances a bunch of racers cruise through SoCal together in a van around Anaheim? Zero. Off-season races are laid back. The whole vibe is much different.

Thursday’s hijinks wrapped with a poker tournament. Brayton, in my books, officially clinched “greatest human” status when he handed me all of his chips and let me play some hands. I promptly lost all of his money within five minutes. By then, Brayton was gone, wisely avoiding the coming tsunami. He knew the night life would begin as soon as poker ended. When you’ve got an evening in a city and Chad Reed is around, you’d better be tough…let’s just say I felt HORRIBLE by the time I woke up on Friday morning.