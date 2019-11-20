Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and YZ125X Intro Ride
Yamaha invited Racer X to attend an intro of their 2020 Yamaha off-road models, where attendees would be able to test ride the 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and 2020 Yamaha YZ125X bikes with other members of the media in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
We decided to send Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs and GNCC Racing junior trail boss Jared Bolton (two guys who know a thing or two when it comes to riding dirt bikes). Here's a look at them in action with their initial thoughts on the bikes.
Also, check out Davey Coombs' recap from the Yamaha introduction.
2020 Yamaha YZ125X
2020 Yamaha YZ250FX
