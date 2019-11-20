Results Archive
Australian SX
Wollongong
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Luke Clout
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Chris Blose
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
Sat Nov 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and YZ125X Intro Ride

November 20, 2019 12:00pm | by:

Yamaha invited Racer X to attend an intro of their 2020 Yamaha off-road models, where attendees would be able to test ride the 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and 2020 Yamaha YZ125X bikes with other members of the media in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

We decided to send Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs and GNCC Racing junior trail boss Jared Bolton (two guys who know a thing or two when it comes to riding dirt bikes). Here's a look at them in action with their initial thoughts on the bikes.

Also, check out Davey Coombs' recap from the Yamaha introduction.

2020 Yamaha YZ125X

  • 2020 Yamaha YZ125X Yamaha
  • 2020 Yamaha YZ125X Yamaha
  • 2020 Yamaha YZ125X Yamaha

2020 Yamaha YZ250FX

  • 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX Yamaha
  • 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX Yamaha
  • 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX Yamaha

