As for the bikes, I’ve long been a 125 fan, but I showed up when it was Racer X’s YZ250FX day, so off into the woods I thumped. The bike was incredibly easy and fun to ride, especially since I chose the easiest of the three trail loops that Hawkins and friends marked out for us. It didn’t take long before I was able to start channeling my inner-Ed Lojak, carving through the forest like a big cat… Or so I thought. Then Motocross Action’s Josh Mosiman came flying past me on another trail so quickly that I would have missed him if not for that signature orange MXA helmet. No matter, I still felt like a badass magazine test rider, even if for a magazine that really doesn’t do bike tests!

That night Yamaha treated everyone to a great meal in downtown Greenville, and then an all-time bench racing session broke out with everyone where we solved/launched every conceivable topic in the industry today. We also talk about the new bikes that Yamaha was introducing and the universal take was positive and impressed.

The next morning I couldn’t wait to ride that YZ125X. GNCC has recently brought on the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class and it’s gaining in popularity. Yamaha is tapping directly into that market with this purpose-built bike, which comes with an 18” rear wheel that makes it’s crisp torque feel even more nimble… Okay, “crisp” and “nimble” are bike-testing buzzwords I picked up from some actual test riders, but you get the point. I was soon venturing out onto the more technical trails, and then off the fixed trails altogether to just blaze some of my own tracks in Randy’s woods.

I ended the day, and my first off-road bike test since Yamahas were white, and it brought big smiles and two hands full of blisters. I am looking forward to riding both of these bikes more, and maybe even finally getting my butt back on the starting line for a GNCC in 2020. Thanks again to Yamaha for inviting Bolton and I to participate, as well as all of the guys who made us feel welcome, and of course Randy Hawkins and his family for their hospitality.

Here are some stock images from Yamaha of the 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and the 2020 Yamaha YZ125X.