Time Running Out on Nicky Hayden Tribute Raffle Bikes

There's still time to buy raffle tickets for two amazing offerings to benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame: a pair of Nicky Hayden tribute bikes—a 2018 Honda CBR1000RR and a 2018 Honda XR650L, kitted out by Analog Motorcycles. For just $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets, you can still enter the raffle and possibly get your hands on these motorcycles. The late Nicky Hayden was America's last MotoGP World Champion, and before that an AMA road racing and dirt track star. His name appears on the AMA's Horizons Award that is given out each year to the most promising young AMA athletes in various racing disciplines.

You can enter now by visiting americanmotorcyclist.com/hof/raffle-bike/ or calling 1-800-262-5646.