Australian SX
Wollongong
SX1 Results
  1. Luke Clout
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Justin Brayton
SX2 Results
  1. Chris Blose
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
S-X Open Auckland
SX1 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Brett Metcalfe
SX2 Results
  1. Josh Osby
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Aaron Tanti
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

November 18, 2019 6:30am

Main Image: Dario Agrati

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 4 (of 5) - S-X Open Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

S-X Open Auckland - SX1

- Auckland, New Zealand

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM1 - 2 - 1 Husqvarna
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia4 - 1 - 4 Yamaha
3Brett Metcalfe Australia2 - 5 - 3 Honda
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA3 - 4 - 5 Honda
5 Australia5 - 7 - 2 Yamaha
6Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR7 - 3 - 7 Yamaha
7Jackson Richardson Cairns, Australia8 - 9 - 11 Honda
8 Australia12 - 10 - 8 Kawasaki
9Henry Miller Rochester, MN9 - 8 - 14 KTM
10Lawson Bopping Australia10 - 16 - 6 Kawasaki
S-X Open Auckland - SX2

- Auckland, New Zealand

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN1 - 2 - 3 KTM
2Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ4 - 3 - 1 Honda
3 Australia3 - 4 - 2 Yamaha
4 Australia5 - 1 - 4 Yamaha
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX2 - 5 - 6 Honda
6 7 - 7 - 9 Yamaha
7 Australia8 - 6 - 10 KTM
8Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA6 - 9 - 12 Kawasaki
9 11 - 10 - 8 KTM
10 15 - 16 Husqvarna
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Luke Clout Sydney, Australia89
2Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA88
3 Australia80
4Brett Metcalfe Australia72
5 Australia55
6 49
7Todd Waters Australia48
8 45
9Lawson Bopping Australia38
10 37
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN87
2Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ83
3 Australia80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX74
5 Australia67
6 51
7Bradley Taft Nixa, MO44
8 43
9 Australia41
10 34
FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)

Portimao, Portugal

World Trophy

First place | Team USA: Ryan Sipes, Taylor Robert, Kailub Russell, and Steward Baylor

Top 5 World Trophy Countries

Junior Trophy

second place | Team USA: Josh Toth, Ben Kelley, and Grant Baylor

Top 5 Junior Trophy Countries

Women's Trophy

second place | Team USA: Becca Sheets, Brandy Richards, Tarah Gieger

Top 5 Women's Trophy Countries

E1 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION

E2 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION

E3 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION

EW OVERALL CLASSIFICATION

For the full ISDE results, visit FIM-ISDE.com.

Other championship standings

WORCS

Through Round 10 (of 11)

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor Robert*KTM241
2ndDante OliveiraKTM198
3rdZach BellKawasaki164
4thRicky DietrichHonda140
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna134

Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
Adam CianciaruloMonster Energy CupCup Class
Jett LawrenceMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
Evan FerryMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
Justin BarciaParis SupercrossKing of Paris
Brian HsuParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Ryan BreeceKing of StuttgartSX1
Paul HaberlandPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
Tayla JonesGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Luke RenzlandRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Jason AndersonS-X OpenSX1
Josh OsbyS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossPro
USAISDETrophy
AustraliaISDEJunior
USAISDEWomen's
Josep GarciaISDEE1
Taylor RobertISDEE2
Daniel SandersISDEE3
Brandy RichardsISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Steward BaylorKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Manuel LettenbichlerWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles
