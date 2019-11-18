Wake-Up Call

Main Image: Dario Agrati
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 4 (of 5) - S-X Open Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
S-X Open Auckland - SX1
Mt Smart Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|1 - 2 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|4 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha
|3
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|2 - 5 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|3 - 4 - 5
|Honda
|5
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|5 - 7 - 2
|Yamaha
|6
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|7 - 3 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Jackson Richardson
|Cairns, Australia
|8 - 9 - 11
|Honda
|8
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|12 - 10 - 8
|Kawasaki
|9
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|9 - 8 - 14
|KTM
|10
|Lawson Bopping
|Australia
|10 - 16 - 6
|Kawasaki
S-X Open Auckland - SX2
Mt Smart Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|1 - 2 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|4 - 3 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|3 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|5 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|2 - 5 - 6
|Honda
|6
|Connor Tierney
|7 - 7 - 9
|Yamaha
|7
|Regan Duffy
|Australia
|8 - 6 - 10
|KTM
|8
|Darian Sanayei
|Monroe, WA
|6 - 9 - 12
|Kawasaki
|9
|Dylan Wills
|11 - 10 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Madison Latta
|15 - 16
|Husqvarna
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|89
|2
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|88
|3
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|80
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|72
|5
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|55
|6
|Richie Evans
|49
|7
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|48
|8
|Joel Wightman
|45
|9
|Lawson Bopping
|Australia
|38
|10
|Jayden Rykers
|37
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|87
|2
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|83
|3
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|74
|5
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|67
|6
|Dylan Wills
|51
|7
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|44
|8
|Connor Tierney
|43
|9
|Regan Duffy
|Australia
|41
|10
|Ricky Latimer
|34
FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
Portimao, Portugal
World Trophy
First place | Team USA: Ryan Sipes, Taylor Robert, Kailub Russell, and Steward Baylor
Top 5 World Trophy Countries
Junior Trophy
second place | Team USA: Josh Toth, Ben Kelley, and Grant Baylor
Top 5 Junior Trophy Countries
Women's Trophy
second place | Team USA: Becca Sheets, Brandy Richards, Tarah Gieger
Top 5 Women's Trophy Countries
E1 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION
E2 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION
E3 OVERALL CLASSIFICATION
EW OVERALL CLASSIFICATION
For the full ISDE results, visit FIM-ISDE.com.
Other championship standings
WORCS
Through Round 10 (of 11)
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert*
|KTM
|241
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|198
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|164
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|140
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|134
Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|Evan Ferry
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|Justin Barcia
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Brian Hsu
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Ryan Breece
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|Paul Haberland
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Luke Renzland
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Jason Anderson
|S-X Open
|SX1
|Josh Osby
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|USA
|ISDE
|Trophy
|Australia
|ISDE
|Junior
|USA
|ISDE
|Women's
|Josep Garcia
|ISDE
|E1
|Taylor Robert
|ISDE
|E2
|Daniel Sanders
|ISDE
|E3
|Brandy Richards
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Steward Baylor
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles