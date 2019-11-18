Wake-Up Call

For the full ISDE results, visit FIM-ISDE.com.

Other championship standings

WORCS

Through Round 10 (of 11)

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert* KTM 241 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 198 3rd Zach Bell Kawasaki 164 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 140 5th Andrew Short Husqvarna 134

Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.

2019 Champions