Rested and reset, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson got the win, as he was expected to do, at the Monster Energy S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand. It was not easy, though. The event featured three eight-lap main events, and Anderson struggled out of the gate in all three of them, giving him little time to make passes and get to the front. Also, the Sky City Shortcut (their version of the Monster Energy Cup’s Joker Lane) could be used one time total in the three races, but it chopped a ton of time off of a lap and led to more chaos. Anderson did a good job keeping his cool through all of the chaos, and turned 1-2-1 scores into the overall win.

Before the race, Anderson said his long trip to Europe to prepare for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took a lot out of him, and that led him to withdraw from Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Monster Energy Cup. He took some time off and then hopped back on a supercross track a few weeks ago to begin his prep for 2020, which also includes this race, and the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, on November 30 (Anderson flew home after this race and will then take another long flight across the Pacific Ocean to get back to Australia in two weeks).

He spoke about the event in the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Jason, coming here with big credentials, it was not easy. You had to battle hard.

Jason Anderson: Yeah. it was wild. All the battling and everything like that was intense. Honestly, the one race I took the joker lane, he [Luke Clout] beat me! The races I didn’t take it, I won. So it was crazy. It was good battling. Even that third one, I was riding up there, trying to get to the front. I was in the lead and then next thing you know I’m in fourth. That Joker Lane was crazy, you would make up so much time when you took it. So it was just fun. We were all battling. The hardest part for me was the starts. I had been setting up my bike a lot for the [metal] grate [start]. Last year we had that at Sidney, so it kind of threw me off a little bit. But honestly at the end of the day, it was good for me to get out there. Good starts or bad starts, I had a fun time battling. These guys were riding good. I think I had a few little tricks in some of the jumps and the whoops section and stuff like that I felt pretty good in. It was a good time. Everyone is riding good.

The track seemed tricky. After the big triple there was a rhythm that no one got every single lap. Talk about what made some of those sections so difficult.

After the triple you try and hop over that first little one [jump] to go three-three. Honestly, for how hard-pack the track was, there were some spongy areas. So it kind of threw us off a little bit. It was tough. The three eight-lappers and the short break gives you such a hard time to get ready for the next one. I did the first one and I had such bad arm pump right after the first one, and I was like, “I’ve got to figure out a way to get through this.” I just tried to loosen up—it was my right arm. I just didn’t touch my front brake the second two mains because I was like, “If I touch it I’m going to keep getting worse arm pump.” So in my head I’m just trying to flow nicely and everything, but it was slick. It was crazy.