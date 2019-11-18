Racer X Films: 2003 Kawasaki KX125 Bike Build
Michael Fischer is a long-time moto racer and enthusiast. Living in Nebraska, he is far away from the moto mecca of SoCal, however, after meeting up with Jay Clark, they set out to build a couple of very cool, older Kawasaki two-strokes.
This 2003 KX125 was a bike Michael had been in search of for a couple of years. He already had a KX250 that was built, and he wanted a bike close in age to have a complete set.
After continuously searching Craigslist in Omaha, Nebraska, he finally came across a pile of KX bikes and parts in milk crates. After a bit of haggling, he owned a massive pile of parts to get going on and sell what he didn’t use.
With the KX125, the entire bike needed to be fully rebuilt. A Wrench Rabbit kit was used for the engine and All Balls Racing provided the brake rebuild kit. Michael also wanted these bikes to look a bit more modern, so he updated the plastic and did some custom fabricating to make newer shrouds fit. After a countless number of hours in the garage, the bike was finished. Michael packed his motorhome with his two pet projects and drove to Perris Raceway so we could have a ride on them.
The KX125 was snappy and crisp, thanks to a Lectron carb and a brand-new engine, essentially. The horsepower was good, and the sound of the bike was even better. The controls, brakes and clutch all felt like new, and the bike handled great, though we didn’t have a very rough track for this test. Still, the bike was balanced and comfortable, which is all you need to have a really good time. I had a blast and to really appreciate the work you have to see the video and hear this thing in action.
Build by Jay Clark
A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com
Wrench Rabbit
Hot Rods crankshaft
Main bearings & seals
Vertex top end kit
Vertex entire engine gasket kit
www.wrenchrabbit.com
FMF
Fatty Pipe
Shorty Silencer
www.fmfracing.com
SuperSprox
Front & rear sprockets
Gold MX chain
www.supersprox.com
Lectron
Lectron 38mm high velocity carb with throttle cable
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
UFO Plastics
2008 KX250f shrouds-made custom brackets
2013-15 KX250f front number plate and fender
2011 KX250f fork guards
2003 KX125 rear fender, side number plates, & mud flap
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Hinson clutch cover
Plates/springs
www.hinsonracing.com
Motoseat
Custom gripper seat cover and new Seat Foam
www.motoseat.com
Maxima
MTL engine oil
Coolanol Antifreeze
www.maximausa.com
Boyesen
Ignition cover
Rad valve
www.boyesen.com
Renthal
Twinwall handlebars Windham bend 998
White/green bar pad
Grips half waffle
www.renthal.com
Phathead Racing
Custom engraved head
www.phatheadracing.com
Elusive Graphics
Full set of custom graphics
www.elusivegraphics.com
Apex Coatings
Cerakote brake components, misc. engine parts
Instagram @Apexcoatings
ICW Radiators
Straighten radiators
Add corner bracing and cross bracing
www.icwradiators.com
Motion Pro
Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com
Specbolt
Full nickel restoration bolt kit
www.specbolt.com
Moto Hose
Radiator hose & clamp kit
Radiator over flow hose
Case breather hose
www.motohose.com
Premier Vapor Blasting
Vapor blast entire motor, linkage, subframe, and airbox
Clean up pipe, reheat welds, & clear coat to give Factory Fatty look
www.premiervaporblasting.com
Instagram @premiervaporblasting
UNI Filter
Two-Stage Air fIlter
www.unifilter.com
VP Fuels
C12 fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Galfer Brake Components
Brake pads
Brake lines
www.galferusa.com
Millennium Technologies
Bore and Re-plate cylinder
www.millennium-tech.net
Lightspeed Carbon Fiber
Fork guards
Front brake hose clamp
Disc cover
Lug cover
Skid plate
Caliper guard
Disc guard
www.lightspeedcarbon.com
TM Design Works
Rear chain guide
Chain slider
www.tmdesignworks.com
Warp 9
Full Elite wheel set
Pro series rim locks
www.warp9racing.com
Works Connection
Custom engraved front reservoir cap
Axle Blocks
Rear brake clevis
Hour meter with tank mount
Elite Clutch perch assembly
Brake lever
Rotating bar clamp
Oil fill bolt
Rear brake return spring
Steering stem nut
Stand
www.worksconnection.com
Pro Circuit
All “A” kit internals
Updated with a 2011 KX250f front end
Linkage arms
www.procircuit.com
Ride Engineering
Upper and lower triple clamps
Bar Mounts
www.ride-engineering.com
Trick Engineering
Steering stem stop so newer front end could be used.
www.trickeng.com
All Balls Racing
Caliper rebuild kits
Chain rollers upper & lower
Linkage bearing kit
Swing arm bearing kit
Steering bearing kit
Clutch cable
www.allballsracing.com
Dunlop/Brownlee Racing
MX33 Front tire
MX33 Rear tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
www.Brownleeracing.com
Powersports Nation
OEM parts
www.powersportsnation.com
Trail Performance
Frame and swingarm powder coated
www.trailperformance.com
Bud Racing
Titanium footpegs
www.budracing-usa.com
