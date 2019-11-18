Michael Fischer is a long-time moto racer and enthusiast. Living in Nebraska, he is far away from the moto mecca of SoCal, however, after meeting up with Jay Clark, they set out to build a couple of very cool, older Kawasaki two-strokes.

This 2003 KX125 was a bike Michael had been in search of for a couple of years. He already had a KX250 that was built, and he wanted a bike close in age to have a complete set.

After continuously searching Craigslist in Omaha, Nebraska, he finally came across a pile of KX bikes and parts in milk crates. After a bit of haggling, he owned a massive pile of parts to get going on and sell what he didn’t use.

With the KX125, the entire bike needed to be fully rebuilt. A Wrench Rabbit kit was used for the engine and All Balls Racing provided the brake rebuild kit. Michael also wanted these bikes to look a bit more modern, so he updated the plastic and did some custom fabricating to make newer shrouds fit. After a countless number of hours in the garage, the bike was finished. Michael packed his motorhome with his two pet projects and drove to Perris Raceway so we could have a ride on them.

The KX125 was snappy and crisp, thanks to a Lectron carb and a brand-new engine, essentially. The horsepower was good, and the sound of the bike was even better. The controls, brakes and clutch all felt like new, and the bike handled great, though we didn’t have a very rough track for this test. Still, the bike was balanced and comfortable, which is all you need to have a really good time. I had a blast and to really appreciate the work you have to see the video and hear this thing in action.

Build by Jay Clark

A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com

