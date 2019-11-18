Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2003 Kawasaki KX125 Bike Build

November 18, 2019 2:30pm | by:

Michael Fischer is a long-time moto racer and enthusiast. Living in Nebraska, he is far away from the moto mecca of SoCal, however, after meeting up with Jay Clark, they set out to build a couple of very cool, older Kawasaki two-strokes.

This 2003 KX125 was a bike Michael had been in search of for a couple of years. He already had a KX250 that was built, and he wanted a bike close in age to have a complete set.

After continuously searching Craigslist in Omaha, Nebraska, he finally came across a pile of KX bikes and parts in milk crates. After a bit of haggling, he owned a massive pile of parts to get going on and sell what he didn’t use.

With the KX125, the entire bike needed to be fully rebuilt. A Wrench Rabbit kit was used for the engine and All Balls Racing provided the brake rebuild kit. Michael also wanted these bikes to look a bit more modern, so he updated the plastic and did some custom fabricating to make newer shrouds fit. After a countless number of hours in the garage, the bike was finished. Michael packed his motorhome with his two pet projects and drove to Perris Raceway so we could have a ride on them.

The KX125 was snappy and crisp, thanks to a Lectron carb and a brand-new engine, essentially. The horsepower was good, and the sound of the bike was even better. The controls, brakes and clutch all felt like new, and the bike handled great, though we didn’t have a very rough track for this test. Still, the bike was balanced and comfortable, which is all you need to have a really good time. I had a blast and to really appreciate the work you have to see the video and hear this thing in action.

Build by Jay Clark

A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com

Wrench Rabbit

Hot Rods crankshaft
Main bearings & seals
Vertex top end kit
Vertex entire engine gasket kit
www.wrenchrabbit.com

FMF

Fatty Pipe
Shorty Silencer
www.fmfracing.com 

SuperSprox

Front & rear sprockets
Gold MX chain 
www.supersprox.com

Lectron

Lectron 38mm high velocity carb with throttle cable 
www.lectronfuelsystems.com 

UFO Plastics

2008 KX250f shrouds-made custom brackets
2013-15 KX250f front number plate and fender
2011 KX250f fork guards
2003 KX125 rear fender, side number plates, & mud flap 
www.ufoplasticusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Hinson clutch cover
Plates/springs
www.hinsonracing.com

Motoseat

Custom gripper seat cover and new Seat Foam 
www.motoseat.com 

Maxima

MTL engine oil
Coolanol Antifreeze
www.maximausa.com 

Boyesen

Ignition cover
Rad valve
www.boyesen.com 

Renthal

Twinwall handlebars Windham bend 998
White/green bar pad
Grips half waffle
www.renthal.com 

Phathead Racing

Custom engraved head
www.phatheadracing.com

Elusive Graphics

Full set of custom graphics
www.elusivegraphics.com 

Apex Coatings

Cerakote brake components, misc. engine parts
Instagram @Apexcoatings

ICW Radiators

Straighten radiators
Add corner bracing and cross bracing
www.icwradiators.com 

Motion Pro

Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com

Specbolt

Full nickel restoration bolt kit
www.specbolt.com

Moto Hose

Radiator hose & clamp kit
Radiator over flow hose
Case breather hose
www.motohose.com

Premier Vapor Blasting

Vapor blast entire motor, linkage, subframe, and airbox
Clean up pipe, reheat welds, & clear coat to give Factory Fatty look
www.premiervaporblasting.com
Instagram @premiervaporblasting

UNI Filter

Two-Stage Air fIlter
www.unifilter.com  

VP Fuels

C12 fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

Galfer Brake Components

Brake pads
Brake lines
www.galferusa.com

Millennium Technologies

Bore and Re-plate cylinder
www.millennium-tech.net

Lightspeed Carbon Fiber

Fork guards
Front brake hose clamp
Disc cover
Lug cover
Skid plate
Caliper guard
Disc guard
www.lightspeedcarbon.com

TM Design Works

Rear chain guide
Chain slider  
www.tmdesignworks.com

Warp 9

Full Elite wheel set
Pro series rim locks
www.warp9racing.com  

Works Connection

Custom engraved front reservoir cap
Axle Blocks
Rear brake clevis
Hour meter with tank mount
Elite Clutch perch assembly
Brake lever
Rotating bar clamp
Oil fill bolt
Rear brake return spring
Steering stem nut
Stand
www.worksconnection.com

Pro Circuit

All “A” kit internals
Updated with a 2011 KX250f front end
Linkage arms
www.procircuit.com 

Ride Engineering

Upper and lower triple clamps
Bar Mounts
www.ride-engineering.com

Trick Engineering

Steering stem stop so newer front end could be used.
www.trickeng.com

All Balls Racing

Caliper rebuild kits
Chain rollers upper & lower
Linkage bearing kit
Swing arm bearing kit
Steering bearing kit
Clutch cable
www.allballsracing.com

Dunlop/Brownlee Racing

MX33 Front tire
MX33 Rear tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
www.Brownleeracing.com

Powersports Nation

OEM parts
www.powersportsnation.com

Trail Performance

Frame and swingarm powder coated
www.trailperformance.com 

Bud Racing

Titanium footpegs
www.budracing-usa.com

