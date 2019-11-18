The Monster Energy S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand, marks a series within a series. There’s a two-round FIM Oceania Championship taking place here and at the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, in two weeks, but the two events are also part of the five-round Australian Supercross Championship. In that championship, CDR Monster Energy Yamaha’s Luke Clout is putting heavy pressure on three-time and defending champion, Penrite Honda’s Justin Brayton. Clout won the previous round of the series in Wollongong, Australia, and then took second to Jason Anderson here in New Zealand to move into the points lead (by a single point) with one race to go.

Clout, an Australian, also has some plans to try his hand in America in 2020.

Brett Metcalfe knows what that’s all about, as he was a familiar face in the AMA ranks for over a decade. Now he’s back Down Under racing for the Penrite Honda team as Brayton’s teammate. He rode well in New Zealand to take third overall behind Anderson and Clout.

With a race in New Zealand, it was key to get some Kiwi talent in the ranks, and so Cody Cooper, familiar to American fans as a consistent runner in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, decided to do some supercross racing. He went 13-15-10 for 14th overall but served up some cheers when he actually beat Anderson in his section of the ANZAC versus Team USA showdown race. Perhaps Anderson was playing around a bit?

Clout, Cooper, and Metcalfe all attended the post-race press conference.

Luke Clout | 4-1-4 for second overall in SX1

Racer X: Luke, second in the race but now taking over the points lead. You had some deep thoughts there on the podium saying how difficult your career got at one point, and now you’re back. Give me some of the backstory. You won last week and finished second to Anderson to get the points lead this week.

Luke Clout: Just a lot of injuries. I did basically two things in a row, and concussions. There was probably a good three or four years there that everything I did just kind of didn’t go right, with teams that were folding. Everything I did just kind of didn’t go right. Luckily I kind of just rebuilt and I stuck in there. There were times that I was like, I don’t even want to do this anymore. I rode last year on a great team. I was lucky enough to get picked up by CDR Yamaha. Really gelling with the team, really gelling with the bike. The rest is history.

How much determination did you have coming into this one? You had said on the podium your goal was to beat everybody but Jason Anderson, and that would put you in the points lead. So it seemed like you were fired up for this.

Yeah. I work really hard, on and off the bike. You don’t really know how you’re going to stack up the American guys because you just watch them on TV, you watch them on Instagram and you see how good they’re riding. So you kind of just base your stuff off that and hope you can do well. I’m just kind of confident in my ability. I think that’s a big thing. My mental aspect is a lot better now. I said to my family, we sat down at the dinner table Tuesday on my birthday and I was like, “If I can get second to Jason, that’s awesome.” He’s the only guy that I wanted to [get] beat [by]. I’ve done that. To be leading the championship, I wanted that to happen but I didn’t know if it would.