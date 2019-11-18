It seems like you and Luke Clout are cool? There’s not a problem there?

Yeah, Clout is super cool. He races with me clean all the time. He’s a good kid. I think he’s still got a bright future in America if he wanted to take a stab at it. Just good, clean racing. He’s been really good this year. I’m happy for him. I think it’s cool going into the last round with him, because I know that it will be a clean race. Of course I want to win, but I’m happy for him.

We were talking to Anderson in the press conference and he thinks, now that he’s been here a couple years, he’s like, “I think Brayton being here is helping these other dudes step up.” Do you feel like they’re getting faster all the time?

A hundred percent I feel that way. Every year my prep has had to start earlier because I’m anticipating that. I think the tracks bring us a lot closer too, rather than in America where they’re a minute lap times and a couple sets of whoops and rhythms, big rhythms. But I think that helps me because then I’m just looking for the two tenths to try and be better than these guys, and then that helps me be on that razor’s edge or that sharpness when I’m back in America because I have that in me. So, I think it helps us both. For sure the first year was probably the easiest. I came over, I literally rode the Honda I think two or three times. Came over here and won almost every race. Then the next year was a little bit harder, and this year is obviously the hardest yet. I’ve always had some setbacks, it seems like. Last year being sick, this year having a big crash a couple weeks ago and now not being able to practice during the week and just trying to recoup. So it just seems like there’s always something. Then throw the travel in there and throw time zones… I just look at it more as a life test, especially right when I crashed tonight, I was like, “Here you go. How are you going to handle it?” I can either be pouting and all mad or I’m still in the fight and three weeks ago I didn’t even know if I’d be riding. So happy to take it down to the wire and also just winner take all, whoever beats who out of me and Luke.

The tracks here, how much do they vary week to week? Everybody is saying last week’s track was pretty bad, and it rained at this race last year. How much of that is a thing you have to be able to manage here, where it’s different every week?

They vary big time. Our first race this year, I think lap times were 24 seconds. Second race was a pretty big track with some nice, big rhythms, but honestly the soil here is the biggest thing. We don’t ever really get ruts. That’s my weakness, dry, slick, hard-pack stuff. So it’s actually helped me to be better at that. But in America, we very, very rarely get hard-pack tracks. There’s always ruts. You might get Phoenix or Vegas, but there’s still ruts in the corners. So here you just have to adapt. They’re built a little bit different each week. It can be really frustrating for me at times. Honestly, I’ve had times in years past where I’m like, “I’m not coming back. This is it. I’m just over it, because of some of the tracks.” Now I’ve just learned to accept it. This year they have the same track builder every week, so I think that’s good. That’s a step in the right direction. But for sure, it definitely varies week to week.