Although Weege is Down Under covering round four and five of the Australian Supercross Championship, he's still managed a post-race walk and talk recap from the action from the S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand.

In this special edition of the Weege Show, presented by Race Tech, Weege provides us an inside look at a week living in NZ including the exchange rate, the places he's visited, and different things he's gotten to experience (such as driving on the "wrong" side of the road and his first "backwards" drive-thru).

He runs into several stars throughout the video (FMX competitors, Kiwi's finest BT, and even Team Fried) and he also recaps on the action on the track, which was highlighted by an American winning the SX1 class. Cheers!

