Reardon then led, but Anderson dug deep down the stretch to catch him and make a late pass for the win. With 1-2-1 scores, Anderson won the overall over Clout’s 4-14 and Meftcalfe’s 2-5-3. Brayton’s crash was very costly, as what could have been a 3-4-1 ended up as a 3-4-5, and fourth overall. Combine that with Clout’s second overall, and Clout moves into the series lead by a single point with one race remaining. Clout won last weekend’s race, and is clearly feeling the momentum.

“I said to my brother this week; I’m back,” said Clout. “There’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people haven’t seen, and for a while there I didn’t really even want to ride a dirt bike. I’ve got that passion back, and my eyes are back on the United States.”

Clout explained that back-to-back femur breaks, bad luck with teams folding and other tough situations has sapped his enthusiasm, but he had a fresh lease on racing this year, and a goal of winning a title.

“I told my family at dinner on Thursday night that the only rider I wanted to beat me here was Jason Anderson,” Clout said. “He’s world class.”

Anderson’s win came tough with the bad starts, but he also commented that the Australian riders have stepped up their game each time he comes to race them.

“I’m stoked to grab the win here in Auckland, the racing was super intense tonight. It’s always a blast to come over here and race in front of these fans – I’ll look to keep the ball rolling come Melbourne,” commented Anderson.

“I think racing against Brayton every year has helped these guys raise their game,” Anderson said. “For me, with the bad starts it helped me practice my race craft. I had to make passes and the track was technical and tight.”

Metcalfe was pumped to podium. “My starts were really good tonight, I want to thank Cody [Cooper] for pointing out that starting gate to me and asking if I wanted to take it. I don’t know why, but I’ve been struggling with my starts this season. I had a big crash after the first race and I just haven’t been comfortable. Tonight it was good to lead. Jason [Anderson] is on it, when he past me I could smell his bike, the race fuel, and the smell actually reminded me of being back in America!”

Brayton’s fourth cost him the points lead, but the veteran said he was okay with it, having preferred to crash while trying to sprint away with the lead than to have simply lost not trying. The final round in two weeks in Melbourne will mark the title decider between Brayton and Clout.