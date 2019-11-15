Last weekend’s Paris Supercross marked the 37th running of the most important and prestigious supercross race outside the U.S. The race started in Bercy Stadium on the outskirts of town in 1984, and since then there have been a total of 25 different riders to have claimed the King of Bercy crown as the weekend event’s overall winner. Of those 25 winners, nine have done it more than one time, and only two have done it more than twice. Here's a list of the multi-time King of Bercy winners.

David Bailey (1984, 1986): The first Paris SX took place in the then brand new Palais Omnisport in Bercy, a business district on the outskirts of Paris. Incredibly, the first race took place on March 14-15, which were the Wednesday and Thursday in between the Daytona and Talladega rounds of the 1984 AMA/Wrangler Supercross Championship. The riders left Daytona and flew straight to Paris, then straight back afterwards to race in Alabama—imagine that today! And just as they did for the rebirth of Team USA at the Motocross and Trophee des Nations, it was Roger De Coster and Team Honda who got behind this race, sending reigning AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey and current points leader Johnny O’Mara to compete. This time Yamaha joined them, sending along Ricky Johnson and Broc Glover. In Europe they were met by a bevy of Grand Prix stars: 500cc World Champion Hakan Carlqvist, 250cc World Champion Georges Jobe, soon-to-be 125cc World Champions Michele Rinaldi and Pekka Vehkonnen, Dutch title contender Kees Van der Ven—imagine that today!

O’Mara would win the opening night, with Bailey second. The next night Bailey would get the win and the King of Bercy crown as the overall winner, while O’Mara slipped back to third behind Johnson.

Bailey’s second King of Bercy crown in 1986, marking the last major win of his AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career.