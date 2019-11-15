Kyle Chisholm has taken to Instagram to announce his departure from the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team, with the plans of starting his own program.

"MEC got me fired up for 2020 and the extra hard work doesn’t scare me," he said in the post. "So here we go. #TEAMCHIZ2020 we have got some cool ideas for sponsorship opportunities and fun in the pits so if you want to get on board shoot me and B an email at Kylechisholm11@yahoo.com @ls2helmetsus @rickiefowler @atlasbrace @evssports the rest is TBD."

Chisholm spent 2018 with the 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha team before returning to the 450 class for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, where he finished a season-best 12th in the East Rutherford Supercross before finishing 17th in the standings.

Chisholm said he was putting together his own program to race several events in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship before he got the call to fill-in for the injured Justin Hill on JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team. Chisholm was signed on a round-by-round basis as the team hoped Hill would return before the championship had ended, but Chisholm only competed in three races—High Point, Florida, and RedBud.

He raced the Monster Energy Cup as a member of the HEP team, where he finished 10-11-12 for 12th overall, but according to an Instagram post below, he appears to be putting together his own deal for 2020.

Below is his full post: