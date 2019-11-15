Jason Weigandt is overseas to announce the Monster Energy SX Open in Auckland, New Zealand, and also the Monster Energy AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia. He also hosted a Friday press conference to kick off the New Zealand event, featuring off-season updates from Jason Anderson and Joey Savatgy, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and New Zealand legend Ben Townley telling some old war stories, Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood announcing his retirement, Australian supercross contender Luke Clout on his goals of winning a championship, and New Zealand's own Cody Cooper explaining his decision to give supercross a go.

