Results Archive
Australian SX
Wollongong
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Luke Clout
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Chris Blose
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Nitro Circus Announces “You Got This” North American Tour Dates

November 14, 2019 8:45am | by:
Nitro Circus Announces “You Got This” North American Tour Dates

Los Angeles, CA – As spring temperatures heat up so will the action as Nitro Circus is headed across North America with its explosive ‘You Got This’ tour, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro’s thrill-loving daredevils brave the world’s largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic’d Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before.  Hear from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open.  Mic’d Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Be the first to get the best seats in the house - tickets go on pre-sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00AM local time. Sign up at NitroCircus.com. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday December 6th, at 10:00AM local time at NitroCircus.com.

Schedule:

El Paso, TX, USASouthwest University ParkApril 25th, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC, USABB&T FieldMay 1st, 2020
Monroe, WA (Seattle), USAEvergreen SpeedwayMay 8th, 2020
Abbotsford, BC (Vancouver), CanadaRotary StadiumMay 9th, 2020
Dayton, Oh, USAFifth Third FieldMay 15th, 2020
Lexington, KY, USAWhitaker Bank BallparkMay 16th, 2020
Lansing, MI, USACooley Law School StadiumMay 17th, 2020
Hamilton, ON, CanadaTim Hortons FieldMay 23rd, 2020
Reno, NV, USAGreater Nevada FieldMay 30th, 2020
Scranton, PA, USAPNC FieldJune 5th, 2020
Harrisburg, PA, USAFNB FieldJune 6th, 2020

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

Read Now
January 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now