Nitro Circus Announces “You Got This” North American Tour Dates

Los Angeles, CA – As spring temperatures heat up so will the action as Nitro Circus is headed across North America with its explosive ‘You Got This’ tour, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro’s thrill-loving daredevils brave the world’s largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic’d Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic’d Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Be the first to get the best seats in the house - tickets go on pre-sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00AM local time. Sign up at NitroCircus.com. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday December 6th, at 10:00AM local time at NitroCircus.com.

Schedule:

El Paso, TX, USA Southwest University Park April 25th, 2020 Winston-Salem, NC, USA BB&T Field May 1st, 2020 Monroe, WA (Seattle), USA Evergreen Speedway May 8th, 2020 Abbotsford, BC (Vancouver), Canada Rotary Stadium May 9th, 2020 Dayton, Oh, USA Fifth Third Field May 15th, 2020 Lexington, KY, USA Whitaker Bank Ballpark May 16th, 2020 Lansing, MI, USA Cooley Law School Stadium May 17th, 2020 Hamilton, ON, Canada Tim Hortons Field May 23rd, 2020 Reno, NV, USA Greater Nevada Field May 30th, 2020 Scranton, PA, USA PNC Field June 5th, 2020 Harrisburg, PA, USA FNB Field June 6th, 2020

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.