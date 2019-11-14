Husqvarna TC 65 Giveaway With Dean Wilson

Dean Wilson sent us over some information on a bike giveaway he is having:

Want to win a brand new 2020 Husqvarna TC 65 from Dean Wilson? Of course you do! Well, if you're between the ages of 7 and 11 and live in the USA, you're in luck. Follow the guidelines below to get your lid in the running.

Create a one to two minute video including the following information:

1. Name

2. Age

3. Where you are from

4. Personality

5. Riding clips

6. Why do you deserve the bike?

7. Report Card

Upload your video to youtube.com and email the LINK to: DW15bikegiveaway@gmail.com

Include your name and address and your gear sizes. Videos must be emailed by Friday, November 22!