You clipped the back a lot.

Yeah, exactly. I was giving everything. Seat-bouncing. I just couldn't get it, where those guys could get on it a little bit better. I definitely didn’t get the holeshot, but never got in front of them. Definitely all in all, it was good. Kind of a learning experience coming back over here and bringing my own stuff, but at the same time some of the stuff didn’t really work out as I thought it would. We struggled with it, but definitely as the weekend went, we made quite a few changes. Today I felt better than yesterday.

Your very first practice yesterday, I think you were off a little bit, right? That’s kind of what you’re talking about?

Yeah. Yesterday in actually the free practice I was the fastest, but when the track would deteriorate and get broken down I was having…

Maybe it was the second practice, then.

Second practice. I was off. I think I was fifth or something. Whereas today [Sunday] I ended up being first in practice again, so that was good for me. I was struggling when the track would break down and get some ruts and stuff. I couldn’t carve and cut like I wanted. The tires a little bit, too. We didn’t have the spec ones. I ran Michelin last year, so I thought I would be dialed, but it was a different tire that I had this year.

Noticed it a little bit?

I definitely did. I noticed it a lot.

There’s a reason why those spec tires are expensive and only used by a few.

Yeah, exactly. Not having the spec tires, I can’t make excuses. Like I said, Hsu was riding good. Really there was a lot of guys out there.