The annual Paris SX happened this past weekend and as always, it had some good racing and good atmosphere going on. It’s long been the crown jewel of European off-season SX races and yet again, this year it did not disappoint. For years this race was in Bercy, a suburb of Paris, and featured an extremely tight track, one that truthfully, the 450 four-strokes had outgrown. But then the race was forced to Lille for a couple of years, which is about an hour and a half north of Paris.

The Lille race lacked the same atmosphere of Bercy (then again, just about any dirt bike race anywhere in the world lacked the atmosphere of Bercy), and with only half of the giant soccer field used (and therefore only half the seats) it wasn’t the same as Bercy. The Lille years definitely hurt this race, not to mention one year it was the same weekend as the Paris attacks, which put a pall on the whole thing. But a couple of years ago this race moved back into Paris and into a brand new arena, and although it’s not Bercy, it’s damn close. Great arena, better track than Bercy ever was, and the people are always ready to have a good time. The Paris SX is a good time and I recommend it to anyone.

Interesting to me that the promoters, some of it due to choice, some of it due to circumstances beyond their control, didn’t have any quote/unquote superstars of the sport there this year and it still turned out great. Look, Chad Reed is an icon and a legend of the sport but the days of him getting 100K for off-season Euro SX’s are over. Reed was here and so was Justin Barcia and that was it for racers who have won 450SX races. In the past this race has almost always featured the 450SX champion, the current 250SX champion or one of the all-timers in their prime. No, Ken Roczen, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, or Ricky Carmichael ever did this race (well, RC rode practice one year and broke his collarbone), but just about every other great has. That’s the thing with the Bercy/Lille/Paris SX over the years—for the most part the stars have all raced here at one time or another.

Interestingly enough, this year featured some of the best racing that I can remember. We had four different winners in six races, and although the King of Paris crown wasn’t that close, we had some great come-from-behind rides throughout the weekend. It was seriously awesome to watch every single race every single night in the SX1 class. The format was one six-minute race, one eight-minute race, and then a 14-minute main event. All scores counted toward the King of Paris title. As I said, maybe the star power was down a bit, but no one who was there could walk away thinking they didn’t get their money’s worth, that’s for sure.

Let’s get into the results yeah?

1st Overall | #51 Justin Barcia | USA | Yamaha

3-2-1-4-2-3 = 15 total points

Barcia won his third King of Paris title and it was well deserved. He moved up in almost every race, he gave away one win (although Mookie did give it to him first so maybe that’s MX karma?), and he was very fast. Was he the fastest rider of the weekend? No, I would say that race in and race out, Mookie and Dylan Ferrandis had him covered in raw speed, but hey, you gotta be consistent over six races to win this thing and that’s what he was. I liked his ability to rip through the pack early on and he had a few riders just jump out of the way when he rode it in aggressively, even if he had no intention of “Bam Bam’ing” them. Reputation got him a few spots! I found it interesting that Justin brought some parts to bolt onto a stock Yamaha instead of shipping a bike. In the past, shipping a bike has been a big advantage for these guys but the #51 made it work. Besides, Yamaha’s do work a bit better with less HP if you talk to those who know the bike well. Yamaha also hired Sergio Avanto back to help with chassis stuff and Barcia’s been pumped on his input so far. He knows it’s a contract year for him and Yamaha is no doubt eying up Ferrandis so Barcia’s all-in in trying to get the bike to better suit him. He’s even staying in Southern California this off-season! That’s commitment for sure and this win has to be a good start for him.

2nd Overall | | #27 Malcom Stewart | USA | Honda

9-1-5-3-1-1 = 20 total points

Mookie was fast in Paris. The whoops were legit big on Saturday and he was flying through them. This is no surprise, I get it, but man was he good. He won three out of the six races and came from the back in all of them to pass for the lead. In the very first race of the weekend he crashed in the first turn (there were a lot of first turn crashes), otherwise he would’ve been King of Paris. He’s lost no speed since breaking his femur last year and when you look at his results, he surprisingly has no top five 450SX results ever. Seriously, it’s weird, I know, but he doesn’t. He’s always, of course, had that Stewart speed, but he’s never had the fitness. Well now he does but he got hurt last year. That streak will end in 2020 if he stays healthy because he’s that good. On another note, and this isn’t said to bag on James (who I always had a cordial relationship with), but how different is Malcolm to James? Mookie loves people, he’s outgoing, he jokes around, and he’s an awesome ambassador for the sport. James, brought up in the spotlight, was certainly that way at times and in private, but for the most part he wasn’t comfy in the spotlight like Mookie. This isn’t pointed out so that James looks bad, he is who he is, but just that these two brothers grew up under the same roof with the same parents and are like totally different people.