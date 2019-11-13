Vince Friese rode well at the 2018 Paris Supercross, where he had only one finish outside of the top-five. Friese was solid Saturday, finishing the day second overall (with 13 total points) to Justin Barcia (six points). On Sunday however, Friese's usual great starts were nowhere to be found and he scored a total of 23 points, giving him 36 on the weekend and fifth overall.

Steve Matthes caught up to him following the racing.

Racer X: Last year, real good race here. Last night, good race. Today didn’t go the way you wanted to, but kind of intense battles.

Vince Friese: Yeah. I got two bad starts there.

Which is super odd.

Yeah, obviously I’m on a stock bike. Honestly, what happened is I got it dialed in last night on the last start, and tonight on the first start I nailed my jump but the gate here has got a little ramp to it. It doesn’t lay flush. So I jumped so hard out of the gate that I jumped off the gate. I got like a couple feet of air off the gate. Obviously, my wheels were in the air, and those guys were down driving. So that’s what happened on that one. Then the second one, I think [Jordi] Tixier bumped into Malcolm and it sent Malcolm over into me in the second turn.

I saw you guys had some words after, right?

Yeah. In the third turn there. It bent my brake pedal all around my foot peg. So not only did I have no rear brake, I was stepping on it half the time. So I couldn’t do anything in that moto. Then that last one, I had a bad gate pick because of that one. I started I think seventh and I kind of had a battle with Justin [Hill] there for a little while. We kind of just were maybe 80 percent cruising and I got around him a couple laps to go. I think I got fifth. It was not the way I wanted the night to go. I was trying to kind of keep it consistent and hopefully be in the mix for an overall podium. This type of racing, it goes that way sometimes. It obviously happened to some guys last night. I was just kind of victim of a little fluke deal.