Valentin Guillod Secures 2020 MXGP Ride

Valentin Guillod has found a home for the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. The Swiss rider announced on his social media today that he has signed with Honda SR Motoblouz for next year. Guillod will be teammates with Jeremy Van Horebeek.

"Glad to announce that I will be back racing in the MXGP class for 2020 with Honda SR Motoblouz,” he wrote. “Thanks for this opportunity @TeamHondaSR @HondaMoto_CH and all my sponsors."

Guillod failed to secure a ride in MXGP in 2019, but did compete at the MXGP of Germany, finishing 14th overall. In 2017 and 2018, he finished 21st in the MXGP point standings.