Sidi Announces Atojo SR Boot Available March 2020

Brand new for 2020 is the Sidi Atojo SR. The Atojo is designed to be light, sleek and give the rider excellent bike control.

When designing the Atojo, Sidi and their riders wanted to create a boot that was lighter in the upper but still offer the ankle protection and replaceable parts Sidi’s are known for. The Atojo has a dual ankle hinge, with one hinge above the ankle and one below. It has ankle support bracing inside the boot that is designed to prevent hyperextension of the ankle, instep and Achilles tendon. Three hyperextension systems are built into the boot including an innovative system made with a replaceable insert on the front of the boot that allows a specific amount of tibia movement and freezes if bending is excessive. Rubber inserts along the suede and plastic inner shin provide grip on the bike. The sole is replaceable via four bolts.