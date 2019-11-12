Over the weekend, Chad Reed returned to the Paris Supercross for the first time in several years. The 2007 King of Paris finished 15th at this year’s event, leaving banged up from a get off in the second-to-last race of the weekend, which left him unable to start the last race. But Reed left Paris healthy and will continue to check off his off-season races with his Mountain Motorsports supported effort, as he posted to Instagram earlier that he's landed in Auckland, New Zealand, for this weekend’s S-X Open Auckland.

Reed has had limited seat time since the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as he's had to recover from his season-ending injury and he's also spent some time behind the wheel racing Lamborghinis. When the 2020 supercross championship kicks off on January 4, Reed could line up for his 250th main event start. As you'll read below, he told our Steve Matthes post-race that 2020 A1 is in the plans. Check out what else he had to say.

Racer X: Today didn’t go very well. Was it a body issue or a bike problem for not starting the last main?

Chad Reed: Body. Unfortunately, body.

You went down off the start, second main, in that rhythm.

Yeah. Man, it was freaking just the same as Seattle, just instead of a right-hand turn it was a left-hand turn. Seattle was my fault. Obviously, I was way more beat up. It’s always easy to be like, “That was stupid.” I paid the ultimate price, leaving in an ambulance. This one was just kind of a racing move, to be honest. I watched it on the video and even in the moment, I don’t know that I could have done anything better or worse or anyone around me. The outside was coming from right to left, and the inside from left to right. Then I was perfectly in the middle. We had Friese and Hill on the outside, and then I was in the middle, and Mookie on the inside. So I just unfortunately found myself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Mookie tagged me. We collided. I think he just had momentum on his side. I was kind of coming from a little bit more going straight, where he was coming inside out. That momentum just offset me and it pretty much was all I could do to regather it up. Right as I was regathering it up, “Bam Bam” got me. In the video, it’s a terrible angle. It’s from behind and you can’t really see what happened. There wasn’t a huge like, “Oh, he hit me.” But he somehow grabbed me and literally ripped me off the bike and threw me out onto the flat. So, really strange, to be honest. Kind of feeling pretty beat up, but thankful that it’s not worse.