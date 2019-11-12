JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing announced its 2020 lineup on Friday, consisting of Joey Savatgy in the 450 Class and Alex Martin in the 250 Class. Savatgy debuted with the team last weekend at the Paris Supercross, we he finished seventh overall. Like several other riders and members of the media, Savatgy was quickly on a flight to Auckland, New Zealand, for this weekend’s Australian Supercross Championship S-X Open Auckland.

Our Steve Matthes caught up to Savatgy to talk about his Suzuki debut.

Racer X: Bummer today. Crashed out of the last main event, but still showed some good speed all weekend. The speed was there, but maybe the results weren’t?

Joey Savatgy: Yeah. I think the first night, the 2-10-2 really kind of was out of my hands. I felt like we could have gone maybe 2-1-2 and maybe won the overall the first night, but everything considering that we don’t really have a whole lot of time and it’s a brand new bike, and a stock one at that. We had to work this weekend, but it was a lot of laps. To be honest, I’ve been doing a lot of cardio and stuff, but it’s a little different when you’re racing. We did a lot of laps this weekend. I think I was struggling a little bit the second day. I felt really good. I just couldn’t put it together. Then that last main, just kind of changed up my lines coming into the whoops to try to maybe make a pass on Hill and Friese right in front of me. I got a weird hop as soon as I got in and I tried to ride it all the way out, then right at the end it kind of caught weird and yanked right and I went down. But I’m happy. We’re walking away healthy. We got some more valuable seat time this weekend. Obviously I’ll leave and go to New Zealand from here and we’ll be on a not-stock bike. So have a little bit more power and another week under our belt, so I’m happy.

You haven’t done this race before, right?

Nope, first time.